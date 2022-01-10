Hockey: Women's Junior World Cup To Be Played in South Africa in April

The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, which was initially scheduled to be played in December 2021 but was put on hold due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant outbreak, will be held at the same venue the North-West University of Potchefstroom in South Africa, from April 2-13, 2022.

The decision was taken by the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), which met virtually for its first meeting of the year, on Monday.

“Since the postponement of this event, we’ve been in permanent contact with the South African Hockey Association. Based on the reports about the current evolution of the health situation in the country, the EB has confirmed its decision from its December meeting, namely that the tournament should be postponed — and not cancelled — and that South Africa should have priority for hosting it," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in a release on Monday.

“We’re aware that the new dates are challenging for some nations — in particular because of Ramadan or the European club calendar — but it was essential for FIH to fully support the wish of the athletes to play. We’re looking forward to a great event with hockey’s female rising stars!," the FIH CEO said.

A total of 16 teams including Argentina, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Asian Games winners Japan, and hosts South Africa will be in the fray for top honours in the event.

Meanwhile, FIH and Hockey Belgium have been forced to cancel the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022. This decision has been taken based on the current health situation in Belgium and after extensive consultations with and recommendations from all official and competent authorities in the country.

Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is the pinnacle of indoor hockey. Therefore, considering all indoor hockey athletes and fans, it was extremely hard to cancel the 2022 edition planned in just a few weeks. But, of course, we have followed the recommendations of the local authorities. On behalf of FIH, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Belgian organisers, and in particular the Belgian Hockey Association, for their tremendous preparation works and their great dedication."

The EB also took note that the first FIH Hockey Pro League matches of the year, involving the women’s teams of China and India, will take place on January 31 and February 1, 2022, in Oman, where both teams will also play the women’s Asia Cup, which has recently been moved from Thailand to Oman.

