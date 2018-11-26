English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List and Dates of All Matches
The 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup is all set to take place from November 28 to December 16 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hosts India are placed in Group C alongside Belgium, Canada and South Africa and begin their campaign against the latter on the first day of the tournament. Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian side in the tournament, while Chinglensana Singh will be his deputy.
Here is the schedule and all the 16 squads for the tournament:
November 28, 2018
17:00 PM Belgium VS Canada (Pool C)
19:00 PM India VS South Africa (Pool C)
November 29, 2018
17:00 PM Argentina VS Spain (Pool A)
19:00 PM New Zealand VS France (Pool A)
November 30, 2018
17:00 PM Australia VS Ireland (Pool B)
19:00 PM England VS China (Pool B)
December 1, 2018
17:00 PM Netherlands VS Malaysia (Pool D)
19:00 PM Germany VS Pakistan (Pool D)
December 2, 2018
17:00 PM Canada VS South Africa (Pool B)
19:00 PM India VS Belgium (Pool B)
December 3, 2018
17:00 PM Spain VS France (Pool A)
19:00 PM New Zealand VS Argentina (Pool A)
December 4, 2018
17:00 PM England VS Australia (Pool C)
19:00 PM Ireland VS China (Pool C)
December 5, 2018
17:00 PM Germany VS Netherlands (Pool D)
19:00 PM Malaysia VS Pakistan (Pool D)
December 6, 2018
17:00 PM Spain VS New Zealand (Pool A)
19:00 PM Argentina VS France (Pool A)
December 7, 2018
17:00 PM Australia VS China (Pool B)
19:00 PM Ireland VS England (Pool B)
December 8, 2018
17:00 PM Belgium VS South Africa (Pool C)
19:00 PM Canada VS India (Pool C)
December 9, 2018
17:00 PM Malaysia VS Germany (Pool D)
19:00 PM Netherlands VS Pakistan (Pool D)
Cross-Over:
December 10, 2018
16:45 PM 2nd Pool A VS 3rd Pool B (25)
19:00 PM 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (26)
December 11, 2018
16:45 PM 2nd Pool C VS 3rd Pool B (27)
19:00 PM 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (28)
Quarter-finals:
December 12, 2018
16:45 PM 1st Pool A VS Winner 26 (29)
19:00 PM 1st Pool B VS Winner 25 (30)
December 13, 2018
16:45 PM 1st Pool C VS Winner 28 (31)
19:00 PM 1st Pool D VS Winner 27 (32)
Semi-finals:
December 15, 2018
16:00 PM Winner 29 VS Winner 32 (33)
18:39 PM Winner 30 VS Winner 31 (34)
Final:
December 16, 2018
16:30 PM Bronze Medal match Loser 33 VS Loser 34
19:00 PM Gold Medal Match Winner 33 VS Winner 34
