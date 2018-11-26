Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List and Dates of All Matches

The 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup is all set to take place from November 28 to December 16 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hosts India are placed in Group C alongside Belgium, Canada and South Africa and begin their campaign against the latter on the first day of the tournament. Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian side in the tournament, while Chinglensana Singh will be his deputy.Here is the schedule and all the 16 squads for the tournament:17:00 PM Belgium VS Canada (Pool C)19:00 PM India VS South Africa (Pool C)17:00 PM Argentina VS Spain (Pool A)19:00 PM New Zealand VS France (Pool A)17:00 PM Australia VS Ireland (Pool B)19:00 PM England VS China (Pool B)17:00 PM Netherlands VS Malaysia (Pool D)19:00 PM Germany VS Pakistan (Pool D)17:00 PM Canada VS South Africa (Pool B)19:00 PM India VS Belgium (Pool B)17:00 PM Spain VS France (Pool A)19:00 PM New Zealand VS Argentina (Pool A)17:00 PM England VS Australia (Pool C)19:00 PM Ireland VS China (Pool C)17:00 PM Germany VS Netherlands (Pool D)19:00 PM Malaysia VS Pakistan (Pool D)17:00 PM Spain VS New Zealand (Pool A)19:00 PM Argentina VS France (Pool A)17:00 PM Australia VS China (Pool B)19:00 PM Ireland VS England (Pool B)17:00 PM Belgium VS South Africa (Pool C)19:00 PM Canada VS India (Pool C)17:00 PM Malaysia VS Germany (Pool D)19:00 PM Netherlands VS Pakistan (Pool D)16:45 PM 2nd Pool A VS 3rd Pool B (25)19:00 PM 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (26)16:45 PM 2nd Pool C VS 3rd Pool B (27)19:00 PM 2nd Pool B VS 3rd Pool A (28)16:45 PM 1st Pool A VS Winner 26 (29)19:00 PM 1st Pool B VS Winner 25 (30)16:45 PM 1st Pool C VS Winner 28 (31)19:00 PM 1st Pool D VS Winner 27 (32)16:00 PM Winner 29 VS Winner 32 (33)18:39 PM Winner 30 VS Winner 31 (34)16:30 PM Bronze Medal match Loser 33 VS Loser 3419:00 PM Gold Medal Match Winner 33 VS Winner 34