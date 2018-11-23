English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet, Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh were the scorers for the Indian team, while Argentina drew a blank.
Image: Twitter/@HockeyIndia
Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team geared up for the men's World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of reigning Olympic champions Argentina in its first warm-up match here on Friday.
Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet, Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh were the scorers for the Indian team, while Argentina drew a blank.
The first and third goals were penalty corner conversions, while the rest were field goals.
"I think we played well in patches. I'm happy we scored goals, the two PC goals and the field goals. But we broke the structure and Argentina took control which is not acceptable but the boys have understood," India coach Harendra Singh said after the match.
"For any tournament, it is important to start on a good note and I should give compliment to my boys. Practice matches give you confidence. We tried couple of things and I am happy, especially the way midfielder created the opportunities. We always look for striker to get us the goal but today midfielders created the goals."
"If you see the match sheet, the players who have stepped out for the first time for the world cup they have scored and it gives them a lot of confidence because they scored against the Olympic champions," he said.
The coach said Argentina is recovering from jetlag and remains a strong team.
"I think they still haven't recovered from the long flight and we shouldn't write them off."
India will face Spain next in their second and last warm-up match on Sunday.
Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet, Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh were the scorers for the Indian team, while Argentina drew a blank.
The first and third goals were penalty corner conversions, while the rest were field goals.
"I think we played well in patches. I'm happy we scored goals, the two PC goals and the field goals. But we broke the structure and Argentina took control which is not acceptable but the boys have understood," India coach Harendra Singh said after the match.
"For any tournament, it is important to start on a good note and I should give compliment to my boys. Practice matches give you confidence. We tried couple of things and I am happy, especially the way midfielder created the opportunities. We always look for striker to get us the goal but today midfielders created the goals."
"If you see the match sheet, the players who have stepped out for the first time for the world cup they have scored and it gives them a lot of confidence because they scored against the Olympic champions," he said.
The coach said Argentina is recovering from jetlag and remains a strong team.
"I think they still haven't recovered from the long flight and we shouldn't write them off."
India will face Spain next in their second and last warm-up match on Sunday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?