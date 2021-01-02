News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Hodge, Patton Lift Cleveland St. Over IUPUI 65-62
1-MIN READ

Hodge, Patton Lift Cleveland St. Over IUPUI 65-62

Hodge, Patton Lift Cleveland St. Over IUPUI 65-62

DMoi Hodge had 17 points as Cleveland State edged past IUPUI 6562 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings, and Craig Beaudion chipped in 12 points.

INDIANAPOLIS: DMoi Hodge had 17 points as Cleveland State edged past IUPUI 65-62 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings, and Craig Beaudion chipped in 12 points.

Deante Johnson had eight rebounds for Cleveland St. (5-3, 5-0 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game.

Marcus Burk had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-1, 0-1). Elyjah Goss added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...