HOL vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Holstein Kiel will welcome Bayern Munich at the Holstein-Stadion on Wednesday in what will be the second round of the DFB-Pokal. The side come into this match after a 1-1 draw against Timo Schultz's FC St. Pauli on Saturday.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, went down 3-2 to Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga. However, a penalty from star striker Robert Lewandowski, as well as a goal from German midfielder Leon Goretzka, came as a consolation for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

Holstein Kiel manager Ole Werner will not be able to call upon the services of young attacker Noah Awuku as well as former SV Meppen defender Marco Komenda.

Bayern Munich, however, will be without German winger Serge Gnabry and young French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who are recuperating from their respective injuries. Apart from this, there are doubts over the availability of veteran Spain international Javi Martinez as well as young Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

HOL vs FCB DFB-Pokal 2020-21, Dream11 Holstein Kiel probable line-up vs Bayern Munich: Ioannis Gelios, Jannik Dehm, Hauke Wahl, Stefan Thesker, Johannes van den Bergh, Jonas Meffert, Alexander Muhling, Lee Jae-sung, Fabian Reese, Janni Serra, Fin Bartels

HOL vs FCB DFB-Pokal 2020-21, Dream11 Bayern Munich probable line-up vs Holstein Kiel: Alexander Nubel, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Douglas Costa