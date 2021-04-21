Holders Brazil Face Germany in Olympics Football Group Stages

Reigning champions Brazil were on Wednesday drawn with 2016 runners-up Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in the Tokyo Olympics men’s football group stages.

Hosts Japan, who have never won a medal in the men’s event, will play France, South Africa and Mexico in Group A.

Group C includes Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia while Group B has South Korea, New Zealand, Romania and Honduras.

The tournament starts on July 22, a day before the opening ceremony of the Games that were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the women’s draw record four-time champions the USA will feature against Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

Home side Japan will play Great Britain, Canada and Chile.

