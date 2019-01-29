English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd in FA Cup Fifth Round
Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City.
Image: @PremierLeague
Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City.
United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.
Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.
Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.
Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.
Full draw for the fifth round of the English FA Cup conducted on Monday:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v Watford
Brighton or West Brom v Derby
Ties to be played from February 15-18
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.
Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.
Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.
Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.
Full draw for the fifth round of the English FA Cup conducted on Monday:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v Watford
Brighton or West Brom v Derby
Ties to be played from February 15-18
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra Avoids Direct Answer on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- What Will TRAI Recommend About Regulating OTT Services Including WhatsApp, Facebook and Skype?
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- #OurObsession: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Beautiful Face', 'Tainted Husband' and Strange Google Searches
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results