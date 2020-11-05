News18 Logo

Hollingshead, Maurer Help FC Dallas Beat Nashville 1-0

Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 19th minute, Jimmy Maurer had his second consecutive shutout and FC Dallas beat Nashville 10 on Wednesday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 19th minute, Jimmy Maurer had his second consecutive shutout and FC Dallas beat Nashville 1-0 on Wednesday night.

On the counter-attack, Hollingshead beat a pair of defenders to the ball, momentarily lost control, and then slipped a left-footer inside the post.

Dallas (9-5-7) has won three in a row and is unbeaten in its last four.

Maurer had three saves and has seven shutouts this season, including four in the last six games.

Nashville (7-7-8) had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Nashville has conceded just seven goals in its last 11 games and 20 on the season, tied with the Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union for fewest in MLS.


  • First Published: November 05, 2020, 10:03 IST
