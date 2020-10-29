News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Hollingshead Scores In 82nd, FC Dallas Beats Inter Miami 2-1

Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 82nd minute, helping FC Dallas beat Inter Miami 21 on Wednesday night.

FRISCO, Texas: Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 82nd minute, helping FC Dallas beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (7-5-7) had just one win in its last seven games.

Bryan Reynolds crossed to Hollingshed, who fired a shot from close range that beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Franco Jara, who has five goals in the last 11 games for Dallas, scored on a penalty kick in the 60th. It was Jara’s first goal in over a month.

Gonzalo Higuain slotted the ball between defenders to Rodolfo Pizarro, who scored in the 33rd minute for Miami (6-12-3).

Miami’s Blaise Matuidi and Dallas’ Fabrice-Jean Picault each missed header attempts in the first half.

Jimmy Maurer made five saves for Dallas. McCarthy finished with three.


  October 29, 2020
