1-MIN READ

Hollowell, Murphy Lead Wofford Past Toccoa Falls 88-49

SPARTANBURG, S.C.: Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy scored 19 points apiece as Wofford routed Toccoa Falls 88-49 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Messiah Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers, while Sam Godwin and Morgan Safford each had 10. Godwin grabbed seven rebounds.

Wofford had a 13-10 lead five minutes into the game before taking off to a 49-15 halftime bulge.

Alex Forde had 13 points for the Eagles. Luke Baham added 12 points.

