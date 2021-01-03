News18 Logo

Holmes, Lofton Lift St. Bonaventure Past Richmond 69-66
1-MIN READ

Holmes, Lofton Lift St. Bonaventure Past Richmond 69-66

Jaren Holmes registered 17 points as Saint Bonaventure narrowly defeated Richmond 6966 on Saturday. Kyle Lofton added 16 points for the Bonnies, and Dominick Welch chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

RICHMOND, Va.: Jaren Holmes registered 17 points as Saint Bonaventure narrowly defeated Richmond 69-66 on Saturday. Kyle Lofton added 16 points for the Bonnies, and Dominick Welch chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

Osun Osunniyi had 13 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (3-1, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Richmond totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Blake Francis had 21 points for the Spiders (7-3, 1-1). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Nathan Cayo had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


