Holmes, No. 20 Indiana Women Lock Down Illinois 79-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.: Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 points, Grace Berger added 15 and No. 20 Indiana beat Illinois 79-56 on Thursday for its 11th straight win in the series dating to 2014.

Indiana scored 23 points in the first quarter and held Illinois to 20 first-half points. Holmes scored 12 points in the first half as Indiana led by 22 points.

Indiana’s defense entered ranked 13th in the nation, allowing just 52.3 points per game. The Hoosiers scored 23 points off 25 Illinois turnovers, and had a 42-28 advantage for points in the paint.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 14 points and Ali Patberg 11 for Indiana (6-2, 4-0 Big Ten). Holmes also blocked three shots, giving her 23 on the season.

Kennedi Myles had 15 points and nine rebounds for Illinois (2-4, 0-3). Jada Peebles added 11 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 11 rebounds. The Illini shot just 38.6%, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

Illinois was coming off a three-week break after back-to-back contests, Dec. 19 against No. 19 Michigan and Dec. 22 vs. Southern Illinois, were postponed due to COVID-19 . The Illini host Iowa on Sunday. Indiana is scheduled to play No. 14 Maryland on Monday.

