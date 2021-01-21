News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Holmes Scores 18 To Carry St. Bonaventure Past VCU 70-54
1-MIN READ

Jaren Holmes had 18 points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure beat VCU 7054 on Wednesday night.

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y.: Jaren Holmes had 18 points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure beat VCU 70-54 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 19 points for St. Bonaventure (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kyle Lofton added 12 points, and Osun Osunniyi had nine rebounds and four assists.

NahShon Hyland had 16 points for the Rams (10-4, 3-2). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points, and Hason Ward had 10 rebounds and three blocks. VCU totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


