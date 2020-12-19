News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Holt's Late Jumper Lifts UT-Martin Over SE Missouri 69-67
1-MIN READ

Holt's Late Jumper Lifts UT-Martin Over SE Missouri 69-67

Holt's Late Jumper Lifts UT-Martin Over SE Missouri 69-67

Eden Holt hit a pullup jumper on the baseline with 0.2 seconds left, Cameron Holden had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri 6967 on Friday night.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.: Eden Holt hit a pull-up jumper on the baseline with 0.2 seconds left, Cameron Holden had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri 69-67 on Friday night.

Holt finished with 10 points. Jaron Williams added 13 points for UT Martin (3-0, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Chris Harris had 23 points for the Redhawks (2-4, 0-1). DQ Nicholas added 11 points and six rebounds. Eric Reed Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...