Hometown Hurdle? Henry Has Been Quiet In Games At Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: Some of Derrick Henrys biggest plays and most productive games have come against the Jaguars.

Just not in Jacksonville, which is about 25 miles south of Henrys hometown.

The Jaguars have an impressive streak going against the NFLs leading rusher this season and last. They havent allowed Henry to reach 100 yards rushing in any of his four trips home. He managed just 13 yards on the ground as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family at TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville (1-11) might need to contain Henry again if it’s going to have a chance Sunday against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (8-4), who can clinch their fifth consecutive winning season and move a step closer to securing a postseason berth for the third time in four years.

We know this guy. We know this guys going to get the football and hes coming downhill, Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson said. We know hes getting the ball, so its really just man on man and trying to match up and do our job.

Even then, theres no guarantee defenders wont end up on Henrys growing highlight reel. The Jaguars already have secured plenty of appearances, all of them in Nashville, where Henry had a 66-yard touchdown reception in 2017 and a 99-yard run in 2018 that was part of a 238-yard, four-score day.

Hes coming around the edge at 250 pounds and 6-4, so hes already got that length advantage, Wilson said. Not trying to be on that tape. Try to cut his legs down, get him down the best way I can. Definitely not trying to be on no stiff-arm tape.

Jacksonville spent entire portions of practice this week working on defending Henrys trademark stiff-arm, which the Jags see up close twice a year. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich uses oversized yellow pads to poke and pound defenders at the line of scrimmage.

His stiff-arm is vicious, so weve got to be prepared to stop that, defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. Like two years ago, I almost got a (tackle for loss) on him and he hit me with one of those stiff-arms. Ive learned from that.

The Jags, who tied an NFL single-season record by allowing at least 30 points in six consecutive games, have steadily improved on defense in recent weeks despite losing several starters to injuries. They still rank last in the NFL in total defense (416.0 yards a game) and 30th against the run (136.9 yards a game).

They held Henry to 84 yards on 25 carries in a Week 2 road matchup.

I think they play hard, Henry said. Thats what theyve always done. Thats what they continue to do with different personnel groups in there, guys that are new to the defense, but they play hard. Its something theyve always done.

TARGETING 1,000

Titans receiver Corey Davis is putting together the best season of his career, and at an opportune time. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. Davis already has four 100-yard performances this season after having two in his first three years. He leads the Titans with 801 yards receiving. Teammate A.J. Brown isnt far behind with 725 yards receiving. The duo could give the Titans two 1,000-yard receivers this season.

It would say a lot about him, about me and about this entire team, Davis said. So weve got a lot of weapons and to be able to spread the ball out like we do … So I know it would mean a lot to both of us.

ROOKIE RECORD

Jacksonville’s James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and he ranks second in total touchdowns (9). He needs 32 yards against the Titans to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season.

Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing: Indianapolis Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denvers Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bays LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).

Robinson has a shot at topping the list.

TANNEHILL’S TIME

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games, and the veteran quarterback now is one away from matching his career high set in 2014 with Miami. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 TD passes, trailing Aaron Rodgers (36), Russell Wilson (32), Patrick Mahomes (31), Tom Brady (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (27).

