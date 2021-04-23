Honda Wants Japanese Government to Help Organise Farewell Race at Suzuka

Honda is preparing to leave Formula One at the end of the 2021 season and considering that, they want the Japanese government to help arrange a farewell race at the legendary Suzuka track. Honda have now developed an engine that is competing with Mercedes and at the Suzuka track, which they own, they want to bid farewell to the sport as a racing team. Amid uncertainty regarding races due to coronavirus pandemic, Honda is looking for Suzuka to get a race that they can bid their farewell at. A number of races have question marks and F1 has Turkey and German tracks of the Nurburgring and Hockenheim on standby as of now.

Michael Schmidt of Auto Motor Und Sport said Honda are apparently putting a lot of pressure on the Japanese government. “A Japanese colleague told me that Honda is putting a lot of pressure on the Japanese government, they really want to keep their farewell race in Japan," he said.

In the current scenario, Japan is very strict about travellers from other countries so much so that the Tokyo Olympics, which is to be held this year, won’t have foreign spectators. The Suzuka track hasn’t hosted a race since 2019 because of travel restrictions around the pandemic.

Suzuka is one of the oldest tracks in the world and is legendary for being a tricky track. The track was much loved by drivers like Michael Schumacher and Aryton Senna. It was originally designed in 1962 to be a Honda test track much like Fiorano, which is Ferrari’s home track.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here