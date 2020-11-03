Honus Wagner Rookie Card Sells For More Than $1.4 Million.

RUNNEMEDE, N.J.: A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.

The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the weekend Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.

Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michel Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.

Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.

The auction netted more than $16 million. Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, said the October session set a record for an online sports auction.

