Norwegian Casper Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2022 final as he suffered a second Grand Slam final defeat at the hands of a Spanish player this season. Earlier, he lost the French Open final to Rafael Nadal and then on Sunday, he went down in the US Open showdown.

Ruud was eyeing to become the first Norwegian to become the new World No.1, however, he fell short in front of Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz’ firepower. Alcaraz defeated Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in a thrilling four set match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is not the first time where Ruud suffered defeat at the hands of a Spanish player as in June, he faced a straight three-set defeat 3-6, 3-6, 0-6 at the hands of legendary Spanish star Rafael Nadal at the French Open. However, Ruud eliminated Nadal’s chances of becoming the No.1 men’s player after he won his semi-final match at the US Open.

On that note, Ruud said, “I guess I hope I don’t play a Spanish player if I ever reach another Slam final. They know what they’re doing in the Slam finals.”

The US Open men’s singles final was the first showdown in which two players were competing for both their maiden Grand Slam title and the world number one rank.

Though Ruud didn’t manage to clinch his maiden Grand Slam but he will rise to second in the world ranking from his current rank of No.7

After losing the US Open final, Ruud said, “In Roland Garros, (it) was hard for me to believe that I could beat Rafa” and further added Alcaraz was a “hard nut to crack” in the finals.

“I still thought I was the underdog in a way. But it was more fun for me today. I didn’t need to play the biggest idol of my life on the biggest match of my life. It was sort of easier for me to believe that I could win.”

However, Ruud mentioned that the defeats in the finals of the French Open and US Open have helped cement his belief that he will win a major trophy one day.

“Today was not easier, but I believed it more. I think these two tournaments have sort of made my self-belief to win a Grand Slam grow,” he said.

