1-min read

Hope to Do Well in All England Championships, CWG: PV Sindhu

Badminton ace PV Sindhu on Sunday said that she aimed for the top spot in the sport and expressed hope that she would do well in the forthcoming All England Badminton Championships and the Commonwealth Games

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
Hope to Do Well in All England Championships, CWG: PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)
Hyderabad: Badminton ace PV Sindhu on Sunday said that she aimed for the top spot in the sport and expressed hope that she would do well in the forthcoming All England Badminton Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

"The upcoming tournament is the All England Championships. So, I hope I do well. There are many tournaments, So I just hope that I give my best and play my game," theRio Olympic silver medallist said.

The All England Badminton Championships start on March 14. Replying to a query on the Commonwealth Games, Sindhu said, "It's not going to be easy. I definitely should work hard for it and I hope I just give my best. Because it's not so easy. We have to play each and every match and give a 100 per cent."

The Commonwealth Games begin in Australia's Gold Coast from April 4. Sindhu had won a bronze in the previous edition held in Glasgow, Scotland. She said that her preparations were going on well and the plan was to take it "one tournament at a time".

"Preparation-wise everything is going on well. It is just one tournament at a time. Next is the All England Championships so I hope to do well," the 22-year-old said. Sindhu, who had achieved a career-high global ranking of number 2, had last week said that her dream was to reach the top spot. "Now my dream is to become World No.1 and definitely it's in progress. I want to see myself there," she said.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
