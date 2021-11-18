'Hopefully Not Too Far': Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra on Breaching 90m Mark

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is positive of breaching the 90m mark as he returns to training after soaking in the unending stream of adulation coming his way since he created history earlier this year. Chopra clinched the javelin throw gold with an effort of 87.58m to bring home India’s first ever Olympic gold in a track and field event.

The 23-year-old’s career-best throw of 88.07m came in March this year and he admits that expectations have risen with breaching 90m mark now a realistic prospect.

“In javelin, the distances always vary from event to event. Yes the expectations have gone up and I believe the day hopefully isn’t too far. Again it all depends on how the body responds on the day of the competition, as I believe in giving my 100 percent in every tournament," Chopra told The Times of India.

“I have already thrown 88.07m, so it is a matter of a couple of metres, but the entire process depends on your overall fitness and the conditions where you are throwing. In the last couple of years, I was in great rhythm but somehow fell short of the mark. Hope to get to it soon," he added.

Chopra has been felicitated at numerous events since his return from Tokyo but now he wants to put an end to all the ‘distractions’ and get back to training.

“I’ve had enough rest. I can’t allow myself any more distractions. Well there could be exceptions for family gatherings, but the entire focus is on getting back to training full throttle," he said.

Throwing some light on his regimen so far, he said, “The training till now has been all about getting the muscles working again, with a bit of running, light weight exercises, and trying to tune the body. While javelin throw is all about technique, strength, speed, flexibility, it involves taking up a scientific approach too, so taking it one step at a time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.