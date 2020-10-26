News18 Logo

sports

Hopkins Active For Cardinals Vs. Undefeated Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active for Sunday night's game against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

GLENDALE, Ariz.: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active for Sunday night’s game against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

Hopkins was limited in practice this week because of an ankle injury. The three-time All-Pro has caught an NFL-high 47 passes for 601 yards through six games.

The other inactive players for the Cardinals are quarterback Brett Hundley, receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, offensive lineman Josh Miles and tight end Jordan Thomas.

The inactive players for the Seahawks are offensive lineman Mike Iupati (back), receiver Penny Hart, tight end Luke Willson, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, safety Jamal Adams (groin) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  First Published: October 26, 2020, 4:36 IST
