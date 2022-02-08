Horror Injury Ends American Alpine Skier Nina O'Brien's Beijing Winter Olympics Campaign

American alpine skier Nina O’Brien is out of the Beijing Winter Olympics after suffering compound fractures to her left leg during her giant slalom run, a U.S. team spokesperson said on Tuesday.

O’Brien crashed over the finish line during her second run in Monday’s race and required lengthy treatment in the finish area before being carried away on a sled.

“Nina sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula just short of the finish in the second run of the giant slalom," the spokesperson said.

“She was transported to the hospital in Yanqing where an initial stabilisation procedure was successfully performed by local doctors. She will return to the U.S. for further evaluation and care.

“Nina would like to express her gratitude to all of the people who assisted her so quickly in the finish area at the race, and especially to the doctors and nurses at the hospital who have taken such great care of her."

O’Brien was replaced by U.S. team mate AJ Hurt in Wednesday’s slalom race.

“Well, I gave everything I had, and maybe too much," O’Brien said on Instagram. “I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently. But here we are.

“I had surgery last night to stabilise my tibia, which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg. I’ll get the rest fixed at home, but for now I’m in great hands.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing."

