Horsey Shoots 1st-round 61, Upstages Strong Field In Saudi

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: At a low ebb after missing cuts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to start his season, David Horsey phoned a friend for some help on the eve of his first round at the Saudi International.

The advice worked wonders for the 282nd-ranked golfer on Thursday.

Horsey upstaged what will likely be the strongest field in a European Tour event all year, shooting a course record-tying 9-under 61 in a round featuring seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch on the back nine.

The Englishman got to the par-5 18th hole needing eagle for only the second ever 59 in the tours history but couldn’t reach the green in two, and wound up with a par to tie Dustin Johnsons leading score from 2019.

Its a shock, actually, Horsey said. Ive been playing rubbish the last couple weeks.

Sort of had a conversation with a pal back home last night, talking a few things through, and (he) suggested something that I work on away from the tournament. I thought, Well, cant get any worse, so I may as well try it, and here we are.

The advice given by a 22-year-old club pro whom Horsey has been mentoring back in England was about how my body is moving, Horsey revealed.

Its nice to have a feel you can wake up and pick it up straight away, said Horsey, who is seeking his fifth win on the European Tour and first since 2015.

The No. 1-ranked Johnson, winner of the inaugural Saudi International two years ago, is one of four top-10 players at the tournament and opened with a bogey-free 67 to be six shots off the lead.

Johnson also placed second last year.

Another big hitter from the United States, No. 8-ranked Bryson DeChambeau, said he reined in his distance off the tee because he was spraying his drives and shot 65.

Its just more my body isnt feeling 100% from the travel over, DeChambeau said. I havent been able to work out the way I wanted to.

Once you start hitting it wayward, my brain just kind of retracts to not wanting to swing as fast.

DeChambeau was in a six-way tie for fourth on 5 under, with Li Haotong of China the runner-up to Johnson in 2019 in that group.

Scotlands Stephen Gallacher birdied five of his last six holes for a 62 and was one shot behind Horsey.

