1-MIN READ

Horsfield Makes Slow Start In Bid For 3rd Win In 4 Events

Horsfield Makes Slow Start In Bid For 3rd Win In 4 Events

Sam Horsfield began his bid for a third title in four starts on the European Tour by shooting 2over 73 in the first round of the Wales Open on Thursday, leaving him seven strokes off the lead held by Jordan Smith and Connor Syme.

NEWPORT, Wales: Sam Horsfield began his bid for a third title in four starts on the European Tour by shooting 2-over 73 in the first round of the Wales Open on Thursday, leaving him seven strokes off the lead held by Jordan Smith and Connor Syme.

Horsfield won the Hero Open three weeks ago for his first professional title and followed that up with victory at the Celtic Classic on Sunday.

Back at the same Celtic Manor course four days later for the latest event in the tour’s U.K. Swing, Horsfield birdied three of his first five holes but then bogeyed four of his next five. He also had a double-bogey 6 at the 15th.

Syme tied for third in the Celtic Classic after beginning the final round in the lead and is off to another good start, making seven birdies in total.

Four players Callum Shinkwin of England, Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, Kurt Kitayama of the United States and Robert MacIntyre of Scotland were two strokes back in a tie for third place after 68s.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

