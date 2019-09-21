Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

'Hot Chick' Makes Nick Kyrgios Lose Concentration During Laver Cup Match vs Roger Federer

Nick Kyrgios fell to a 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-10 defeat to Roger Federer on Day 2 of the Laver Cup in Geneva.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 21, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Hot Chick' Makes Nick Kyrgios Lose Concentration During Laver Cup Match vs Roger Federer
Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer for the third time in Laver Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer served up an intense and fiery singles clash at the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday, where the Swiss legend came out on top.

Federer came from behind to beat Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 to give Team Europe a 5-3 lead over Team World after the Day Session of the second day of the tournament.

With the loss, Kyrgios has now lost all three singles encounters he has played against Federer in the tournament.

While Federer held on for most part in the second set before raising the bar and taking it away in the tiebreak, Kyrgios said at one point in the second set that he got distracted because of a woman in the crowd.

After holding his serve to take a 2-1 lead in the second set, Kyrgios came back to the bench and told his teammates, "I lost concentration. I saw a really hot chick in the crowd.

"Like, I'm being jarringly honest - I'd marry her right now. Right now."

Kyrgios played a good match against Federer but was just not consistent enough to take the win for his team.

When Federer was just about staying in the match and came to the bench 4-5 down, it was Rafael Nadal who stepped up and gave him some advice to tackle Kyrgios and go for the win.

"After five shots [in the rally], you are winning more [points] than him.

"I know it's difficult because he reads the ball so well… Wait for the right one and then attack because he's not missing," Nadal told Federer.

When Federer eventually won the match in tiebreak, the stadium erupted and the crowd was on its feet to applaud the spectacle.

"I was hoping it was going to be like this. It was amazing.

"It was tough to lose that first set. I needed to get some energy, so I was just trying to stay with Nick because if you can turn it around, you can get the crowd behind you. I need some earplugs for the next match," Federer said after the match.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram