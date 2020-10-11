How a Geography Teacher in Rural Bihar is Changing The Lives of Girls and India's Sporting Landscape

Sanjay Pathak, a 45-year-old geography teacher at a government school in Bihar's Siwan district, has helped 25 girls reach State and national levels as well as 8 girls playing for Indian teams in sports like hockey, rugby, football, handball, athletics, and ball badminton.

The journey though began in 2019, when two 11-year-old girls, Tara Khatun and Putul Kumari, bagged gold medals in athletics (100m, 200m, 800m and 1,500m races) at the Panchayat Yuva Khel Abhiyan.

That is when he realised the potential in young athletes and the discrepancy in promoting talented sportspersons in Bihar, especially in rural areas.

"When I saw the medals around their necks, I realised the potential in these girls from Siwan's villages," Pathak told The Hindu.

Even though he is not a sports teacher, he took it upon himself in 2016 to clear up a his ancestral land in Laxmipur village to set up the Rani Laxmibai sports club.

"Although I am not a sports teacher, I decided I would hone these students' sporting skills and help them reach international levels."

Girls at the club were routinely harassed and village elders even taunted Pathak for 'allowing' girls to play in shorts.

"Young boys would trespass the ground, throw bottles, and play vulgar Bhojpuri songs."

He was even criticised by his own colleagues, as teachers at his school tried to dissuade the girl's parents.

"But I was determined to fight. I used to clean up everything the next morning and start again," he told The Hindu.

The girls themselves were eager and Pathak managed to convinced their parents to allow them to come for training after school hours and to stay in the hostel in his club.

At his club, he broke patriarchal taboos, as Dalit students are not allowed to mingle with other castes. Pathak though ensured that everyone sits and eats together, challenging caste-based discrimination.

"The best thing is that these village girls adopted the spirit of sports despite the lack of a sporting atmosphere. I believe they also wanted to be financially self-reliant," he said.

Many girls have since passed out from his club, representing the state and country, with Pathak's success coming because of government's help but despite the lack of it.

His club have a gym, or trainers nor not even a proper ground, all basic infrastructure for sport. The club's one-room hostel houses 20 girls, with the older girls cooking for them all in a small adjoining kitchen.

He laments that his athletes' diet may be suffering.

"They should get at least four slices of bread, jam, butter, two bananas and an egg for breakfast but I can only provide dalia in the morning and egg once a week. Sometimes I worry if I am harming these girls because they don't get the nutrition they need."

One-fourth of his his salary is sued to run the club, which goes towards paying for food, kits, travel and school fees for residential students, which is often not enough.

"If I can give my students proper diets, a gym and other training facilities, they could win an Olympic medal," Pathak hopes.