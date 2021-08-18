How China Became an Olympics Powerhouse

China took home 36 golds at the Tokyo Olympics, 10 more than its Rio tally of 26 five years ago. And it has once again led to many wondering what makes China so good at the Olympics now. A streamlined mechanism wherein the government and a lot of private agencies get involved with young athletes and nurture them to bring laurels to their country.

Special spotters are recruited to select children in the age group of 3 to 5 years from all over the country. Under the central scheme adopted by the Chinese Government two years before Beijing Olympics 2008, sports academies train these children. When this started ten years ago, only 300 sports academies were functional. The number is now 2000 across the country and the government allocates huge funds to train athletes at these centres.

Under the central scheme, the government has taken the responsibility of all the athletes. From personal coaches to training methods to modern equipment, they get it all without having to think about the cost.

Such is the importance accorded to proper training that every athlete participating in the Olympics undergoes a mandatory 350-days training. This is done out of respect for China’s Confucian beliefs. This is called the structured training method.

China gives importance to winning gold as opposed to just winning any medal. The government has taken it upon itself to bring in as many gold medals as possible. They believe it sends an important message to the outside world about how far China has come as a nation and the importance of gold-winning athletes in shaping the country’s GDP.

China also wants to reduce the dominance of America, Japan and Great Britain. A number of Australian swimming coaches came out on record, saying that the amount offered to them to train Chinese athletes was three times of what the other countries offered. As things stand, China is a dominant force in Badminton, table tennis, and gymnastics. However, in Tokyo, China found their place even in swimming, weightlifting, fencing and rowing.

