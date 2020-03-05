How Coronavirus Has Hit Global Sport: Events Affected By COVID-19 Across the World

The International Olympic Committee insist that a potential cancellation or postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics due to the global spread of the deadly coronavirus were "not mentioned" at a meeting of their Executive Board on Wednesday.

However, the virus, which has killed 3,200 people while infecting 90,000 in more than 60 countries worldwide, is having a major impact on world sport.

Here is a look at the latest effects of Coronavirus on the sporting world:

TOKYO OLYMPICS



- International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said that the nightmare scenario of either cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics was not discussed at a key meeting.

"Neither the word cancellation nor postponement was mentioned today during the Executive Board meeting," Bach told reporters in Lausanne on Wednesday.

"I will not add fuel to the flames of speculation. We are fully committed to the success of the Tokyo Games."

The Olympics take place from July 24-August 9.

- Japan says it will, however, adjust the Olympic torch relay set to begin this month "as necessary".

The Olympic flame is set to arrive in Japan on March 20 and depart less than a week later on a nationwide relay that will begin in Fukushima.

FOOTBALL



- Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus.

- Ten Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two Coppa Italia semi-final ties (Juventus v AC Milan and Napoli v Inter Milan).

- Tunisia has banned foreign football fans from attending CAF Champions League games involving local clubs. Tunis Esperance v Egypt’s Zamalek and Etoile du Sahel v Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca will be affected.

- The Swiss soccer league has been put on hold until at least March 23 after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches without any spectators attending.

- Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

AFC Champions League knockout rounds have been moved from May to August to allow the disrupted group-stage matches to be played in May and June.

- China’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Maldives at home and Guam away in March will be moved to Buriram, Thailand. The games will be played without any spectators attending.

- Vietnam did not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will be switched to away fixtures.

- The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

- The AFC said preliminary-stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 had been postponed by two months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs.

- The AFC said it was looking at alternative dates for the women’s Olympic qualifying playoff between China and South Korea which is scheduled to be played on March 6 and 11.

- South Korea’s professional soccer league has postponed the start of its new season. The league also asked its four teams in the AFC Champions League to hold games without any spectators attending.

- Japan’s J League postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Feb. 26 and all domestic games until the first half of March.

- The Indian U-16 national team’s friendly games scheduled in March in Tajikistan have been canceled after the Tajikistan government banned citizens of 35 nations, including India, from entering the country.

- The Moroccan football association said all games in the north African country would be played without fans from March 5, after its first case was reported.



RUGBY UNION



- The Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin, scheduled for Saturday, had already been cancelled.

- The Italy v England match set for Rome on March 15 will be played without spectators.

- Sevens World Series tournaments in Hong Kong on April 3-5 and Singapore the following weekend postponed.

FORMULA ONE

- The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19 has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One. The authorities will consider alternative dates later in the year.

- Melbourne’s major events chief Martin Pakula is confident the Australian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled on March 15, but said he could offer no firm guarantees because of the dynamic nature of the epidemic.

FORMULA E



- The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya, on China’s Hainan island, on March 21.

MOTOGP



- The opening two rounds of the season, in Qatar (March 8) and Thailand (March 22), will not go ahead as scheduled.

GOLF



- European Tour chiefs postponed the Maybank Championship in Malaysia and the China Open in Shenzhen - both set for April.

- The US LPGA Tour cancelled all three of its lucrative early-season events in Asia with a combined prize purse of more than $5 million.

- The Abu Dhabi Ladies Open, due to start on Friday, was shelved Wednesday.

CYCLING



- The UAE Tour's last two stages were abandoned with riders and teams subsequently quarantined in their Abu Dhabi hotels. The Gulf state announced six coronavirus cases linked to the abandoned cycling event - two Russians, two Italians, one German and a Colombian had been infected.

- Australian cycling team Mitchelton-Scott said they were pulling out of a series of major races including Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo. The team will sit out races between March 4-22 in Italy (Strade Bianche, GP Industria, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Trofeo Binda), France (Paris-Nice), Belgium (Nokere) and the Netherlands (Ronde van Drenthe).

TENNIS



- The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of the Chinese city of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

- China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men’s team was unable to travel to Romania for the March 6-7 playoff.

- The WTA canceled the Xi’an Open (April 13-19) and Kunming Open (April 27-May 3) in China. The governing body of women’s tennis said it would monitor the situation with several events scheduled to take place in the country later this season.

TABLE TENNIS



- The world championship to be held in Busan, South Korea, from March 22-29 have been pushed back provisionally to June 21-28.

BADMINTON



- The 2020 German Open, which was to be held in Muelheim an der Ruhr from March 3-8 and is an Olympic qualifier, has been canceled, the Badminton World Federation said.

The 2020 Polish Open, another Olympic qualifier scheduled to be held in Krakow from March 26 to 29 has been postponed and will now fall outside the Olympic qualification period, the Polish Badminton Association said.

The Portuguese International Championships scheduled to start on March 5 will not go ahead. The BWF said no decision has been taken on whether the Olympic qualifying event will be played in the future.

- The Vietnam International Challenge has been put back from March to June and will no longer serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics. The tournament was due to take place from March 24 to 29.

- The Badminton Asia Championships, originally scheduled in Wuhan from April 21-26, will go ahead on the planned dates after it was shifted to the Philippines.



BASKETBALL



- The launch of the inaugural Basketball Africa League has been postponed. The NBA-backed 12-team league had been due to tip off on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

ATHLETICS



- The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organizers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

- A mixed relay Olympic triathlon qualification event to be held in the Chinese city of Chengdu in May was moved to Valencia in Spain, the International Triathlon Union said.

- Three Asian Cup events, one in Taiwan and two in China, scheduled for March and April have been postponed.

SNOOKER



- The flagship China Open snooker tournament, scheduled to be held between March 30 and April 5, was called off in late January.

BOXING



- The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was canceled. They will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.