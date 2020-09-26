How Cristiano Ronaldo Helped Miralem Pjanic Move from Juventus to Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic moved from Juventus to Barcelona and the person who helped make up his mind on the transfer was none other than former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pjanic, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, admitted that it was Ronaldo who praised Barcelona when he had approached the Portguese superstar with the idea of the move.

When asked if Ronaldo advised him against moing to Barcelona, "The opposite," Pjanic said.

"When everything was done he told me that he was very happy for me, that I would be happy here because the game in Spain is very good and strong.

"It was bad for him that I was leaving Juventus, but he told me that he thinks I will have a lot of fun in a great team like Barcelona.

"Cristiano has been very professional at Juventus, he is a player who has shown many great things and who has been very important in the dressing room by setting an example for everyone."

I must say I have quite a lot of good days to remember, but this is going to be one of the best

Pjanic signed with Barcelona for 45 million pounds with Arthur Melo going the other way for 66 million pounds.

"The mentality is the important thing and the one they have is unique," Pjanic continued.

"They play for many years at a top level and for that you have to be focused on your work, you have to love football.

"They always want to improve in all competitions, they are an example for everyone."