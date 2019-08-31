How Daniil Medvedev Just Turned Heel of the Tennis World After US Open 3rd Round Win

As fifth seed Daniil Medvedev stood in the middle of Louis Armstrong Court after his third round win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez, the boos rang aloud in the stadium and Medvedev just spread his arms and pointed his fingers towards him asking the audience to give him more of that.

Medvedev advanced to the last 16 of the US Open with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Lopez but the crowd boos on Medvedev wasn't out of love for the Spaniard. It was Medvedev's actions that led to the audience completely turning on him.

In the opening set of the match, Lopez broke Medvedev to take a 5-3 and that is when the Russian lost his cool. A ballperson came to him with his towel, since tennis players use the towel after every point, but Medvedev snapped at him by angrily snatching the towel and throwing it behind.

Upon doing that, Medvedev received an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation from chair umpire Damien Dumusois, which led to the Russian throwing his racquet towards the umpire and reiterating Stefanos Tsitsipas' words from earlier this week. "You're all weirdos, you're all weirdos. You should not be in the chair," Medvedev said.

Medvedev is in a foul mood, throws a tantrum at the towel guy then throws his racket when the code violation is announced #USOpen pic.twitter.com/YyNtfbR0ry — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 31, 2019

However, the chorus of boos really began when the big screen showed replays of Medvedev subtly showing a middle fingers. From there on, the crowd egged on Lopez and turned completely against Medevev.

Such was the level of noise that Lopez snapped at the audience, asking them to stay quiet during points. While the crowd rooted against Medvedev, the Russian fed off that energy and eventually got the win.

It was after the match that Medvedev took the complete heel route and made sarcastic comments at the audience. Heel is that character of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) that the audience loves to hate.

Medvedev did not snap at the audience, he did not speak to them angrily but he gave completely standard statements in a manner that was super villainous.

"First of all I can say thank you all guys because your energy tonight gave me the win. Because if you were not here, I would probably lose the match as I was so tired, I was cramping yesterday. It was so tough for me to play. So I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you. [As crowd continued to boo, he applauded them, encouraging them to continue]

"Again, the only thing I can say is the energy you are giving me right now, guys, I think it will be enough for my five next matches. The more you will do this, the more I will win - for you guys."

The crowd continued to jeer but as per the tradition, the presenter asked Medvedev to throw signed balls into the crowd. The Russian instead, gave the balls to kids in the front row by hand.

Medvedev next faces Germany's Dominik Koepfer, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1 earlier in the day.

