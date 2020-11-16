How is The Undertaker Like in Person? 'Brother' Kane Reveals

He is a legend on the wrestling ring but many of us have often wondered how The Undertaker is like in person. Ahead of his 'Final Farewell from WWE, his on-screen brother and rival Kane or Glenn Jacobs shed some light on the phenom's real personality. The 'Brothers of Destruction' share a long history following a bitter storyline but are very good friends off-camera. Jacobs, who is currently the mayor of Knox County, recently talked about his relationship with Mark Callaway or The Undertaker. Contrary to what most people believe, he described Callaway as a warm and funny person.

The most surprising thing about The Undertaker, Jacobs says, is that he has a good sense of humour. He added that The Undertaker maybe intimidating on the WWE arena but Mark Callaway is a warm person. Jacobs said that The Undertaker is a great guy outside the ring and has done a lot for him over the years. "He is literally the guy you would have a beer with or invite over for a barbeque. That doesn't necessarily fit the 'The Undertaker' persona, but it is who he is at the end of the day," he added.

Jacobs recalled how he was a big fan of The Undertaker when he first joined the wrestling business. Their relationship then turned into a mentor-student equation and through the years it has evolved into a friendship

Kane expressed his happiness over the sendoff The Undertaker was getting from WWE. "Very rarely do people in WWE get to go out on their own terms. It just happens. Whether it's an injury or a creative falling out. The way he (The Undertaker) is going out doesn't happen very often," he added.

To add some perspective, Kane pointed out how he never had a big send off. "Don't know if I will, and that's okay. It is what it is. Truly, if I were thinking of a storybook ending of a WWE career, I think Mark was able to do that, and I'm really happy about that," said Jacobs.

The Undertaker will finally end his 30-year career with WWE at Survivor Series on November 22.