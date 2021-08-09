How Much is Neeraj Chopra Worth after Gold Medal and How Much Did He Get as Prize Money?

Neeraj Chopra became India’s first track and field gold medal winner at Tokyo Olympics and become the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at Olympics. Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time. Andwith his gold, India, with seven medals at Tokyo Games, have surpassed the tally of six medals won at 2012 London Olympics. This is the most medals won by India in a single edition of Olympics.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Explains Feelings Moments Before His Last Throw When He Had Already Won Gold

And brands are taking note of the star javelin thrower.

JSW Sports, an arm of JSW Group, that manages Neeraj’s portfolio, is already seeing many brands approaching them to associate with India’s gold medal winner.

“We are seeing a lot of interest from brands. In fact, there was a lot of interest after he qualified for the finals. We were waiting for the finals to see how it goes. We will start activating conversations tomorrow," Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports, told Moneycontrol

“Whole host of categories are showing interest. Pretty much his entire portfolio is open. We have a lot of options to work with right now," he added.

Chopra is a brand ambassador of Gillette, ExxonMobil, Muscle Blaze as JSW Sports is looking to focus more on endorsement deals.

“As that’s long term we would like to see brands take that up. And there will be some digital led deals too," Ghouse added.

Chopra’s endorsement fees, according to an estimation, was in the range of Rs 20-30 lakh per year and Ghouse sees a 1000 per cent increase, with all endorsement deals are currently being negotiated upwards of Rs 2.5 crore per year.

ALSO READ | How Much Cash Reward Did Neeraj Chopra Get after Winning Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics?

BCCI has already announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward with the Indian Premier League’s Chennai Super Kings franchise adding a cash award of Rs 1 crore. That is not all, as Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced Rs six crore for the 23-year-old athlete from the state while his Punjab counterpart Amrinder Singh declared a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore. Manipur cabinet has also extended their support with a Rs 1 crore cash reward.

Anand Mahindra promised an XUV 700 model to Neeraj as IndiGo announced unlimited free travel for Neeraj for one year and BYJUs announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here