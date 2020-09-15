How Naomi Osaka Honoured 7 Victims of Racial Injustice with Her Face Masks at US Open 2020

Naomi Osaka's victory in the 2020 US Open has helped raised the issue of racial injustice in the United States. Not a stranger to racism herself, Osaka silently honoured victims of racial injustice, wearing face masks with the names of seven African-Americans who died due to systemic racial injustice. Here's a look at the masks donned by Japan's Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2020.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka returned to the top three in the WTA rankings post her win at the US Open Grand Slam.

Osaka clinched the title by defeating Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. This was her third Grand Slam of her career.