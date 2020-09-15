How Naomi Osaka Honoured 7 Victims of Racial Injustice with Her Face Masks at US Open 2020

Naomi Osaka's victory in the 2020 US Open has helped raised the issue of racial injustice in the United States. Not a stranger to racism herself, Osaka silently honoured victims of racial injustice, wearing face masks with the names of seven African-Americans who died due to systemic racial injustice. Here's a look at the masks donned by Japan's Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2020.
Tamir Rice: Rice was a 12-year-old African-American boy who was fatally shot by police officer Timothy Loehmann in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014 while he played in a playground with a toy gun that fired plastic pellets. In April 2016, Cleveland officials agreed to pay $6 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Rice's family. (Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
Trayvon Martin: Martin was a Black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012 helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. (Image: AP)
George Floyd: Floyd died in hospital on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. His death triggered mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States that have spread internationally. (Image: AP)
Philando Castile: Castile was a 32-year-old Black man shot and killed by Minnesota police during a traffic stop in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota in 2016, prompting protests. His girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the incident on social media, garnering national attention for the case. (Image: AP)
Apart from these names, tennis player Naomi Osaka also honoured Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and Ahmaud Arbery during the 2020 US Open tennis tournament in New York. (Image: Reuters)
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka returned to the top three in the WTA rankings post her win at the US Open Grand Slam.
Osaka clinched the title by defeating Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. This was her third Grand Slam of her career.