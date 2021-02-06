How Other Clubs Helped Manchester United Form a Squad after Munich Disaster

The beauty of friendship amidst rivalry bloomed in times of tragedy for Manchester United. After the heart-rending Munich disaster tragedy, it was a terribly trying time for Manchester United. However, the club rose from the ashes like a phoenix under the leadership and efficient guidance of Busby. Surprisingly, Real Madrid and Liverpool supported Manchester United like no other clubs.

It was the Real Madrid president's large-hearted gesture to raise funds and stage friendlies in 1958 that helped Man Utd. This warmth between Bernabeu and Busby grew out of mutual respect for each other's teams, and led to some remarkable displays of generosity and charity.

He also offered United a chance to sign Alfredo di Stefano on loan but that was not approved. Madrid offered Puskas and a free holiday to crash survivors to recuperate from mental trauma, as well. Moreover, Los Blancos made a memorial pennant with the names of the Munich deceased, called 'Champions of Honour' which was then sold in Spain to raise money for the Red Devils. Initially, they had also offered the trophy and dedicated their win to Manchester United.

Other than Real Madrid, Liverpool also offered five footballers as loan. Legendary Liverpool boss Bill Shankly offered to pay their wages as he wanted to be a part of United's rebuilding process, being deeply disheartened by the tragedy.

Now apart from all the support, it was Jimmy Murphy who went on to make some monumental contribution in making the Manchester United squad. His role was no less than Murphy's in building the team. This Welshman was luckily not on the plane that day and took over while Busby recovered in hospital. Prior to the incident, he was not a well-known persona, but owing to his relentless hard work and determination, Murphy recruited a whole new bunch to create a Man Utd. In an FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, Murphy led out a new United team at Old Trafford. Incredibly, that new cobbled-together United team defeated Wednesday 3-0. This team was an assembly of juniors and reserves such as Ian Greaves, Freddie Goodwin, Ronnie Cope, Colin Webster, Alex Dawson, Stan Pearson and Shay Brennan. Brennan scored twice on his first appearance that night and eventually went on to play in the 1968 European Cup final ten years later.

With the Munich survivors Bobby Charlton, Harry Gregg and Bill Foulkes, Busby created a new squad; Albert Quixall, Noel Cantwell and Maurice Setters were also signed in.

Busby re-established the team during the tough tenure of the 1960s by roping in players such as Denis Law and Pat Crerand. So, a team made with a combination of these players along with the next generation of young players; including George Best, came into being. The FA Cup in 1963was the club's first major trophy since the Munich tragedy.

The squad of 1968 contained some of the club's greatest stars: Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law. Manchester United got its nickname 'The Red Devils', as'Busby Babes' seemed a misfit after the crash.