Bhawna Jat has been a champion all her life. The battle-hardened racewalker has been fighting prejudices and financial constraints since beginning her long, complicated journey from the tiny village of Kabra in Rajasthan to national reckoning in February 2020 when she set the then national record at the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi.

Bhawana completed the event in 1 hour 29 minutes and 34 seconds well within the qualifying mark of 1 hour and 31 minutes needed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

A beaming Bhawna had then said she was quite confident of breaking the national record and qualify for the Olympics. “I am very happy after this achievement. I worked really hard for 3-4 months and I was confident that I would be able to break the record and qualify," she had told New Indian Express.

What makes her achievement remarkable? To start of with, she belongs to a family of farmers that wasn’t financially strong and because of it, had to leave her college education. Add to it, the ‘regressive mindset’ she had to encounter with villagers telling her father to not send her out of the house.

And allegedly, she used to face taunts for practicing in shorts and therefore to escape the mental anguish, Bhawna began practicing as early as 3 am in the morning.

But her family, especially father, supported Bhawna’s passion and dreams. Even her elder brother Prakash Jat, tried helping her pursue career in sports by providing whatever means he could.

Her hard work soon started showing results and while studying in the village school, Bhawna won a silver medal at a national event and soon more medals followed at various other competitions.

She soon was employed by the Railways as a reward for her accomplishments.

Another interesting fact is that Bhawna didn’t know anything about Olympics before 2011 but within nine years, she had made the cut for Tokyo 2020.

What her feat did is it not only brought individual recognition but it also helped in changing the mindset of people in her village who reportedly reached out to her in hopes of their own daughters making a career in race walking.

The next goal for Bhawna? Well, of course, winning a medal at Tokyo Olympics.

