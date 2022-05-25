How to Watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And Start Time For NBA Match

Boston Celtics will be looking to maintain their winning ways as they take on Miami Heat in the Game 5 of the NBA Conference Finals 2022. Celtics and Heat have been inconsistent so far, as both teams have been plagued with injury issues. For now, the Boston team has the upper hand. In Game 4, Celtics crushed Miami and cruised to a 102-82 victory.

Jayson Tatum propelled Boston to a lop-sided victory and scored 31 points. Going into Game 5, Celtics would want Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, back in the side. Smart was sidelined in Game 4 due to an ankle injury.

On the other hand, Miami will look to bounce back and exploit the home court advantage. Miami Heat would also want more out of their All-Star Jimmy Butler in Game 5. Butler needs to be more aggressive if Heat are to bounce back in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 5 of the NBA Conference Finals 2022 between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

What date Game 5 of NBA Conference Finals 2022 between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will take place on May 26.

Where will the Game 5 of NBA Conference Finals 2022 between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be held at FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the Game 5 of NBA Conference Finals 2022 between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will start at 6:00 AM IST on May 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS)?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting Teams

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Kyle Lowry SG: Max Strus SF: Jimmy Butler PF: P.J. Tucker C: Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Marcus Smart SG: Jaylen Brown SF: Jayson Tatum PF: Al Horford C: Robert Williams III

