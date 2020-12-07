Howard, No. 11 Kentucky Women Edge No. 13 Indiana 72-68

LEXINGTON, Ky.: Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and No. 11 Kentucky rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Indiana 72-68 on Sunday in the SEC-Big Ten Challenge.

Three different Wildcats made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds, the clinchers coming from Chastity Patterson with four seconds to play.

Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Hoosier points in the fourth quarter. Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead.

The lead was at 10 after a Berger layup with seven minutes to play but then the Wildcats (4-0) reeled off 11 straight points, four by Dre’Una Edwards and the last five by Robyn Benton. Berger made a pair of foul shots at the 2:32 mark to put Indiana back on top but Edwards, Howard and Benton each had two points to put Kentucky up five with 37 seconds to play.

Edwards backed Howard’s 32nd career 20-point game with her a straight double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Patterson added 13 points seven rebounds and six assists. Benton had 12 points.

Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25