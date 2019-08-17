HS Prannoy Miffed Over Arjuna Award Snub, Abhinav Bindra Disappointed for Jaspal Rana

New Delhi: Indian badminton star HS Prannoy expressed his displeasure over being ignored for the Arjuna award while Abhinav Bindra said he was disappointed that Jaspal Rana was not nominated for the Dronacharya award.

A 12-member selection committee announced on Saturday the two names nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award along with 19 others who were named for the Arjuna award.

Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik were named for the Khel Ratna award while the ones nominated for Arjuna award are, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, S Bhaskaran, Sonia Lather, Ravindra Jadeja, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Ajay Thakur, Gaurav Singh Gill, Pramod Bhagat, Arjum Moudgil, Harmeet Desai, Pooja Dhanda, Fouaad Mirza, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Poonam Yadav, Swapna Barman, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sai Praneeth and Simran Singh Shergill.

Prannoy, who won the mixed team gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in men's singles at the 2018 Asian Championships, took to Twitter to show his dissent over being ignored for the Arjuna award.

Prannoy, who reached his career high world No.8 in May last year, has not been in the best of shape with health problems over the past year and a half but believes his performance over the last three years merit the award.

"If you ever want your name in the Awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can't help it. Let go and just play until you can," Prannoy said.

If you ever want your name in the Awards list , make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can’t help it. Let go and just play until you can. #arjunaawards — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 17, 2019

When questioned whether he was devaluing the hard work of other nominated athletes with his comment, Prannoy said, "Not at all disrespecting other athletes hard work but I have also done my hard work and earned valuable medals for the country in the last 3 years!"

On the other hand, India's only Olympic gold medallist Bindra also took to Twitter to express his disappointed over Jaspal Rana being ignored for the Dronacharya award.

Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis) and Mohinder Singh Dhillon (Athletics) have been nominated for the Dronacharya award.

With seven shooters having qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics already and junior and senior shooters consistently winning medals in the international circuit, Bindra felt Rana deserved the recognition.

"I can attribute much of my success to having wonderful coaches. @jaspalrana2806 has earned my respect as one of the best & it is disappointing to see him overlooked for the Dronacharya.Hope this gives his wards the impetus to train harder &prove the committee wrong at Tokyo2020," Bindra tweeted.

I can attribute much of my success to having wonderful coaches. @jaspalrana2806 has earned my respect as one of the best & it is disappointing to see him overlooked for the Dronacharya.Hope this gives his wards the impetus to train harder &prove the committee wrong at Tokyo2020 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 17, 2019

As per guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the Award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.