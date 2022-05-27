HS Prannoy Shares Hilarious BTS Video of Indian Team Celebrating Thomas Cup Win

The Indian men’s badminton team scripted history when, on May 15, it shuttled its way for the win, defeating 14-time champion, Indonesia. Team India won the Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73 years.

The moment called for a grand celebration and that’s exactly what the champions did after resting their rackets and lifting the fabled cup for their nation. One such celebration, from “behind the scenes,” was shared by H.S Prannoy, who dominated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke with a score of 13-21, 21-9, 21-12, in the semi-finals.

In the video, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, are seen boogying on an energetic beat in their hotel room. Sharing the video, Prannoy, in the caption, wrote, “On public demand! Behind the scenes,” and tagged the three star performers in it.

Take a look:

The video effortlessly brings a smile to the face and a sense of pride in seeing the players celebrating their historic victory. Netizens were quick to pick the best moves and moments from the hearty video.

One user complimented Lakshya’s footwork.

“Awaiting many such moments,” wrote this user.

Ha ha ha…loved this…that’s how we celebrate…awaiting many such moments https://t.co/lhPXu5I1yX — Udit Mitra (not a bot yet!!) (@iamuditmitra) May 26, 2022

Many loved Lakshya’s smooth and subtle exit from the ongoing party.

Lakshya’s dancing exit https://t.co/vb1dfnX3zz — Popeye – The Sailor Man (@HelloWorld0603) May 26, 2022

Thoroughly enjoyed the very subtle exit from the room :-P. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 26, 2022

Great steps while exiting from the room. jhakkas — Eklabya (@Eklabya22) May 26, 2022

Here are some more reactions to the video:

Lovely you guys deserve it …let the celebrations never end. — Mitesh79 (@msurti7972) May 26, 2022

Very happy moments – keep shining like a ⭐️ — Amit U (@itsamit1010) May 26, 2022

Great team spirit!! keep it up champ! — Shashikanth Shetty (@Shashik53357588) May 26, 2022

We need more celebration video — Ramakanta Sena (@Ramakantasena) May 26, 2022

Amazing…..Keep rocking guys — Sandeep Maitraya (@SandeepMaitraya) May 26, 2022

My god!!

U people are fab♥️ — ✨She_27 (@WWW12397603739) May 26, 2022

India won the 32nd edition of the Thomas Cup after outclassing its competitors with a clean win of 3-0. India was clubbed in Group C, alongside Germany, Chinese Taipei, and Canada. Indian players gave a tough fight and won all matches except the one with Chinese Taipei where they lost 2-3. They then faced Malaysia in the quarter finals where the Indian shuttlers came out as winners with a score of 3-2, followed by an edge-of-the-seat match against Denmark. The last and deciding match saw HS Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke lock horns where the Delhi-born player made a phenomenal comeback after losing the first bout. Prannoy defeated Gemke with a score of 2-1.

