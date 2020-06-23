HS Prannoy Tenders Unconditional Apology to BAI for Arjuna Award Outburst

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy submitted an unconditional apology to the Badminton Federation of India (BAI) on Tuesday, responding to the show cause notice sent to him.

In response to the show cause letter, the shuttler apologised for the remarks he made about the country, the federation and any other person he may have hurt with his statement in the media and on social media platforms. BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted the letter of apology.

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said in the statement that BAI has received the letter from the Prannoy.

"It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy had reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern," he said in a statement.

Prannoy had slammed the federation for not being nominated for the Arjuna award and appeared to hit out at Sameer Verma, who made the cut.

On June 2, BAI recommended India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna award.

The next day, Prannoy took to Twitter to criticise the federation after missing out on the nomination for the second year in a row.

He had said, "#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah HandshakeClapping hands sign #thiscountryisajoke."

Last year as well, Prannoy had hinted that one needs to have connections in order to make it to the award nominations because "performance is least considered in our country".

After BAI show-caused Prannoy, India's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand revealed that he had recommended Prannoy's name for the award.

On the other hand, BAI has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.