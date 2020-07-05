HTV vs MCH Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball Premier League, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa- Playing V, Basketball

In the ongoing Israel Basketball League 2019-20, Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV) will host team Maccabi Haifa (MCH) for their next outing scheduled this Sunday. The Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH match will take place at the Bloomfield Arena. The HTV vs MCH Israel Basketball League 2019-20 fixture is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST on Sunday, July 5.

The Hapoel Tev Aviv, on the other hand, are struggling at the 7th standing in the Israel Basketball league table. The team has scored 1860 points in 22 matches. They won their last match of the first phase against Nes Ziona on Wednesday by 105-75.

The visitors, Maccabi Haifa are at the 5th standing, scoring 1865 points in 22 matches. The team lost their last outing by 66-82 against Ironi Nahariya played on Thursday.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa: HTV vs MCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa Dream11 Point Guard: Yam Madar

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jordan Davis

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa Dream11 Small Forward: Jordan Hamilton

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa Dream11 Power Forward: Tomer Ginat

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Haifa Dream11 Centre: Talib Zanna

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Haifa: Yam Madar, Jordan Davis, Jordan Hamilton, Tomer Ginat, Talib Zanna

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MCH, Maccabi Haifa possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Daniel Najar, Speedy Smith, Gil Amitay