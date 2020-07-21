HTV vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - Playing V, Basketball

Hapoel Tel Aviv (HTV) will go head to head against with Maccabi Tel Aviv (MTA) in the upcoming fixture in the ongoing Israel Basketball League on Tuesday, July 21. MTA is currently on top of their game while HTV is pretty much out of form and is currently at the number 7 spot. Their latest fixture too was against each other.

HTV vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv will commence from 11:30 PM at the Romema Arena, Hafifa, Israel. The league leaders had defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv on July 18 by 67-66.

Israel Basketball League Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: HTV vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Point Guard: S Wilbekin, Y Madar, J Szuchman

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Shooting Guard: Y Zoosman

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Small Forward: A Caloiaro, K Mashour

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Power Forward: D Avdija

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Dream11 Centre: O Hunter

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA, Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Y Madar, J Szuchman, K Mashour, Y Madar, R Adam

Israel Basketball League HTV vs MTA, Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: O Hunter, D Avdija, A Caloiaro, Y Zoosman, S Wilbekin