Hubert Hurkacz Gets his Revenge on Media After Defeating Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021

Hubert Hurkacz is the talk of the town after his stunning Wimbledon win over Roger Federer. The 24-year-old defeated the 39-year-old Swiss legend 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 to reach the last four at the All England Club on Wednesday. Hurkacz not only ended Federer’s run at his favourite Grand Slam, but in the process he booked his maiden first Grand Slam semi-final and becamethe first Polish playerto reach the last four at Wimbledon since 2013.

The world’s tennis media were lapping up every word hanging off the ‘Federer Slayer’ in the post-match interview at Wimbledon. However, it was in stark contrast to one of his now-infamous interviews a few months ago that no one was interested in, including the tennis journalists.In April this year, the Polish player claimed his first Masters 1000 Title in Miami. He defeated 19-year-old Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final and despite having won the title, Hurkacz was not asked a single question.

In another incident, Hurkacz was requested for an interview after defeating Italian Thomas Fabbiano at the Monte Carlo Masters. The world No 16 faced quite possibly one of his easiest press briefings of all-time after being asked no questions. The Polish tennis star was expecting a few questions after his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Italy’s Fabbiano. However, when prompted by a press officer for questions in English or his native Polish, nobody spoke up. He awkwardly sat through for a bit and can be heard saying, “Apress conference with no questions, that’s a new one,” before walking out.

Guardian Sport shared the video on YouTube, watch it here: https://youtu.be/g9Ad6xp2YlY

Let’s hope that the Polish sensation doesn’t go through any such incidents henceforth.

Meanwhile, Hurkacz will hope to keep the momentum going as he takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy for a place in the Wimbledon final. The 24-year-old will be looking to become the first Polish national to contest the championship since compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska in 2012 and the first man from his country to do so in the Open Era.

