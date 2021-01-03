HUE vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will aim to bag successive away games in win in La Liga for the first time under new manager Ronald Koeman when they take on Huesca. After struggling in the initial few months, Koeman has managed to bring back normalcy to proceedings – Barcelona have been unbeaten in their last five matches and would now want to extend their dominance against Huesca when at the Estadio El Alcoraz this weekend.

The LaLiga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona will be played at Estadio El Alcoraz on Monday, January 4.

For Huesca, Sandro Ramirez and Pablo Maffeo are currently injured. Pablo Insua, on the other hand, served his suspension against Celta Vigo and is now available for this match.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are all recovering from their injuries and will continue to miss out. However, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi are available and should start this match.

The last time these two sides met, the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate back in 2019. However, considering the current form, Barcelona are clear favourites.

The LaLiga 2020-21 SD Huesca vs Barcelona will be played at 1:30 am.

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona captain: Lionel Messi

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona vice-captain: Shinji Okazaki

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

HUE vs FCB La Liga,, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona defenders: Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona midfielders: Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for SD Huesca vs Barcelona strikers: Lionel Messi, Shinji Okazaki

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 SD Huesca probable line-up vs Barcelona: Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Shinji Okazaki

HUE vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Barcelona probable line-up vs SD Huesca: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite