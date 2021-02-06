HUE vs RM Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they head across to Estadio El Alcoraz to take on SD Huesca this weekend in La Liga. It has not been an entirely convincing campaign for Madrid as they are placed third in the table and are ten points shy of leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand.Huesca, on the other hand, continue to be at the bottom of the La Liga standings as they have won just two out of their 21 games up so far.

The reverse fixture between both the sides was played in October where Real Madrid beat Huesca 4-1 with goals coming from Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema (2) and Federico Valverde.

The La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid game will commence at 8.45 pm IST.

Huesca vs Real Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook pages.

Saturday, February 06 - 8:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Estadio El Alcoraz.

captain: Karim Benzema

vice-captain: Rafa Mir

goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

defenders: Dimitrios Siovas, Gaston Silva, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy

midfielders: Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan, Luka Modric, Casemiro

strikers: Karim Benzema, Rafa Mir

HUE vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Huesca possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Alvaro Fernandez; Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Gaston Silva; Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Idrissa Doumbia, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Shinji Okazaki, Rafa Mir

HUE vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Huesca: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Victor Chust Garcia, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior