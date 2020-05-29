Hulk Hogan Had Lied about His Neck Injury, Reveals The Undertaker

If you are a WWE fan, this revelation by Undertaker might come as a shock to you.

In a recent interview with the ESPN, the WWE legend alleged that Hulk Hogan had lied about his neck injury during the Survivor Series 1991.

For those who aren’t aware, Undertaker had won his first title against Hulk Hogan in 1991. The Survivor Series of 1991 was the first one to feature singles match of any type. It was during that match when Undertaker defeated Hulk.

Emphasising on how wrongly he was accused of Hulk’s injury, Undertaker said, “Finally, I got to San Antonio, I was like, "Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!" He's like, "Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all." At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed”.

Giving an insight about his relationship with Hulk over the years, he added, "I was not overly friendly. But if he was in the building, I always made sure to say hello, and engage him in conversation. But, you know, l've always, like I said, from that Tuesday In Texas, when I got that answer, I knew all I needed to know about him. And then, you know, that's the way it's always... my radar was always up, anytime I had to interact with him".