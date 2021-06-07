Hulk Hogan Lauds ‘Brother’ Chris Hemsworth In The Only Way He Can

Chris Hemsworth is set to step in the shoes of wrestling champion Hulk Hogan in the wrestler’s as-yet untitled biopic. The actor is known for pushing his physique to a peak limit with every new film,and this one is going to be no exception. Known for essaying the iconic character Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris has been extremely fitin the last few years.Talking about his prep for the upcoming biopic, Chris has been pumping to maintain a physique similar to the former six-time WWE Champion.

The actor wrapped up the shoot of Thor: Love And Thunder recently and shared a photo from his upcoming film on Instagram. The picture also features his co-star Taika Watiti. In no time, the photo went viralfor all good reasons. Hulk himself took notice of Chris’ massive arms in the picture. Clearly, Chris has taken it up a notch this time to portray the iconic wrestler on screen.

Not only did Hulkrespond to the viral image, but he is marvelling at the Thor actor, much like everyone else. One of the greatest WWE stars of all-time, Hulksaid that Chris has that “Hogan Pump” and looks like he could “slam Andre (The Giant).” Only the iconic wrestler can understand the amount of work Chris has taken to look like Hulkin his prime.

Here’s the photo:

In November last year, Hulk shared one more picture of Chris. It was a collage of the wrestling champion and Chris’ photo. He wrote, “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol, lol, lol. HH".

The Hulkster, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, is set to be immortalized as Netflix is working on his biopic. It is slated to be released sometime late 2021 or early 2022.

