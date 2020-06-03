Hulk Hogan's Ex-wife Linda Banned from AEW Promotions over US Protest Tweet

WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda have been banned from all promotions of shows by All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The decision was taken after Linda had shared a nasty remark on the ongoing protests in the US over George Floyd's death.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan gave a befitting reply to her now deleted tweet. He said, "You've now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations".

You've now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020

According to a report published in Fox Sports, Linda had tweeted, "Watching the looting, it's all afro-Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilised".

Linda Hogan has apparently been banned from all AEW shows for this tweet pic.twitter.com/0vJqrqPrO2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2020

Currently, protests are being held across the US demanding justice for Floyd. The 46-year-old African-American died after a white police official Derek Chauvin pinned him down and put his knee on Floyd's neck.

Linda's tweet has also been condemned by wrestlers Prince Nana and AJ Kirsch.

In reply to her tweet, Prince Nana wrote, "sickening", while AJ Kirsch tweeted, ".@LindaHogan, you should just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account, not just that one tweet. You know the one. #BlackLivesMatter"

Sickening.... — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) June 2, 2020

.@LindaHogan, you should just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account, not just that one tweet.



You know the one.#BlackLivesMatter — AJKirsch (@AJKirsch) June 2, 2020

Her ex-husband Hulk Hogan was also banned for making racist comments in the past. In a video that had surfaced in 2015, he was heard using a racist slur and as a result, his contract with WWE was terminated. However, he was reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018, after he apologised and called the act the biggest mistake of his life.

Linda and Hulk Hogan were married for a period of 25 years before they got divorced in 2007. They have two children together. They got divorced after Linda alleged that the wrestler cheated on her.