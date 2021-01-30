Hulk Signs Two-year Contract With Atletico Mineiro

Former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk signed a two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro on Friday, the Brazilian club said.

The 34-year-old recently left Shanghai SIPG after five years with the Chinese club.

He also enjoyed a stint in Japan and was a regular for the Brazilian national team at the start of the 2010s, helping them to the Confederations Cup in 2013.

He joins an Atletico side that is pushing for a Brazilian league title under Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The Belo Horizonte club are currently in fourth place in the Serie A, five points behind leaders Internacional with six games remaining.