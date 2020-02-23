Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Hungarian Open: Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Settle for Silver After Splendid Week

Hungarian Open: Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost in the men's doubles final to settle for silver.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hungarian Open: Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Settle for Silver After Splendid Week
Sharath Kamal (R) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Photo Credit: @sathiyantt)

Budapest: Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan clinched a silver medal at the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest. The pair put in a strong effort but eventually went down fighting 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 to the 16th seeds Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska of Germany in a 30-minute summit showdown.

Sathiyan and Sharath had been splendid all week and had even accounted for the top seeds Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the semi-finals.

This is Sharath Kamal's second medal in Budapest as he also went on to win a bronze in mixed doubles in partnership with Manika Batra.

Mathan Rajan Hansini put up an impressive performance by bagging the bronze medal in the Mini-Cadet Girls' Singles category in what was her maiden appearance at an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) junior circuit event.

The 10-year-old Class V student started her main draw challenge after a couple of wins in the group stages before going down to Russia's Iuliia Pugovkina 12-10, 9-11, 5-11, 8-11 in a gruelling semi-final match.

In the main draw, she beat Russia's Aleksandra Bokova 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 3-11 in the Round of 16 and notched up a commanding 11-3, 12-10, 11-9 win over Isha Bajpai of the USA in the quarter-finals.

Suhana Saini meanwhile reached the Round of 16 while in the Cadet Boys' Singles section, rising star Suresh Raj Preyesh too made it to the pre-quarters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram